Royal Thai Marines soldier
South

Woman, daughter killed in Narathiwat gun attack

By TN / August 11, 2018

A woman and her daughter were killed in a ride-by gun attack by two assailants in Bacho district of Narathiwat province on Saturday morning, police said.

Pol Lt Akarat Nuangmatcha, an investigator of Paluka Samo police station in Bacho district, said the incident happened on Paluka Samo-Ton Sai road in Tambon Paluka Samo.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close