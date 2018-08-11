Woman, daughter killed in Narathiwat gun attack





A woman and her daughter were killed in a ride-by gun attack by two assailants in Bacho district of Narathiwat province on Saturday morning, police said.

Pol Lt Akarat Nuangmatcha, an investigator of Paluka Samo police station in Bacho district, said the incident happened on Paluka Samo-Ton Sai road in Tambon Paluka Samo.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

