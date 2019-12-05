Member of gang stealing safe box with B10m caught in Bangkok

Member of gang stealing safe box with B10m caught in Bangkok1 min read
A member of the theft gang who allegedly broke into a house and stole a safe box containing cash and valuables worth about 10 million baht has been arrested in Bangkok after six months on the run.
A combined team of Crime Suppression Division police and Phuket investigators apprehended Mana Rattasor, 51, on Sanphawut Road in Bang Na district, Pol Col Arun Wachirasrisukanya, CSD superintendent 2, said on Thurday.
Wassayos Ngamkham and Achadtaya Chuenniran
