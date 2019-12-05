Thu. Dec 5th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

American tourist flees mob amid fight with restaurant staff

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns

Kung yang, Thai grilled prawns served with nam chim, a spicy dipping sauce. Photo: Takeaway.


PHUKET: Police have declined to explained what started a fight between an American tourist and a mob of staff from a seafood restaurant on the Karon beachrfont road on Monday (Dec 2) that ended with the American man fleeing a mob of more than a dozen angry locals.

The incident became public after CCTV footage of the altercation and ensuing chase down the beachfront road was posted online on Monday.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket Customs officials destroy B1.9mn of pirate copyright goods

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Five Turkish tourists injured in Phuket head-on collision

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure in Phuket

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

American tourist flees mob amid fight with restaurant staff

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Member of gang stealing safe box with B10m caught in Bangkok

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Navy oil recovery vessels sent to contain 4km long slick in the Gulf

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand honors HM the late King on World Soil Day

5 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close