Two Navy oil recovery vessels sent to contain 4km long slick in the Gulf

Two Navy oil recovery vessels sent to contain 4km long slick in the Gulf1 min read
The Royal Thai Navy has deployed vessels, equipped with skimmers, oil booms and dispersant, to prevent a 4km long oil slick from moving toward the eastern coast of the Gulf.
The bunker oil slick, estimated at about 20,000 litres, leaked from a sunken oil tanker, Golden Bridge 2, and was reported to be about 15km from Si Chang Island off Chon Buri province moving west, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).
By Thai PBS World