Two Navy oil recovery vessels sent to contain 4km long slick in the Gulf





The Royal Thai Navy has deployed vessels, equipped with skimmers, oil booms and dispersant, to prevent a 4km long oil slick from moving toward the eastern coast of the Gulf.

The bunker oil slick, estimated at about 20,000 litres, leaked from a sunken oil tanker, Golden Bridge 2, and was reported to be about 15km from Si Chang Island off Chon Buri province moving west, according to the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

By Thai PBS World

