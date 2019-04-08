Man arrested for rape, murder of German tourist on Koh Sichang

CHON BURI: A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a German tourist, 27, whose body was found covered with dry leaves under rocks on Koh Sichang on Sunday night.
The body of the German woman, whose name was withheld pending notification of her relatives, was found lying under rocks with severe head injuries, said Pol Col Angkoon Sarakul.
Full story: Bangkok Post
WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM
BANGKOK POST
