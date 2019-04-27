27 year old German Tourist beaten, raped and murdered on Koh Sichang in Chonburi

Koh Sichang – A 27 year old German tourist, M. B., who had been on vacation in pattaya, was beaten, raped and murdered on Sunday April 8th, 2019, on a day trip to Koh Sichang, which is located just North of the city off the pattaya Bay.
Her body was found covered with leafs and rocks on a beach on the island on Sunday.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News
