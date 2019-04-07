Baht bus in Rayong

Toyota Hilux songthaew on the road in Rayong. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov.

Songkran rush starts early on roads

By TN / April 7, 2019

HIGHWAYS leading to the North and Northeast became more congested than usual this weekend as many people working in Bangkok and nearby provinces made early journeys to their hometowns for the upcoming Songkran Festival.

Police and related agencies set up checkpoints to look for those violating traffic laws or Article 44-backed road safety regulations such as the requirement for public transport vans to have all passengers wearing seatbelts – punishable at up to Bt5,000 per head.

