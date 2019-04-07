Political uncertainty weighs on Thai economic growth





Thai economic growth next year is unlikely to pass 4 percent as economists have recently revised the growth downward because the Thai exports are facing strong headwinds amid local political uncertainty.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) last week lowered the economic growth forecast for 2019 from 4.0-4.3 percent initially to 3.7-4 percent due to worse-than-expected export performance. It also decreased the export growth projection from 5-7 to 3-5 percent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



