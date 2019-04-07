Thai Baht coins

Political uncertainty weighs on Thai economic growth

By TN / April 7, 2019

Thai economic growth next year is unlikely to pass 4 percent as economists have recently revised the growth downward because the Thai exports are facing strong headwinds amid local political uncertainty.

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) last week lowered the economic growth forecast for 2019 from 4.0-4.3 percent initially to 3.7-4 percent due to worse-than-expected export performance. It also decreased the export growth projection from 5-7 to 3-5 percent.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

