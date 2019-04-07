Greek Police Clash With Refugees At North Macedonia Border After False Reports





Greek police clashed for the third day in a row with hundreds of migrants at the border with North Macedonia who are seeking a route to Central Europe.

Police reported on April 6 that they fired tear gas and stun grenades at some of the migrants after many had thrown rocks at officers.

Authorities say the clashes have been triggered by false reports spreading on social media that restrictions on travel to Central Europe have been lifted.

The false reports said the border, which has been tightly sealed to migrants for three years, was open again and that nongovernmental organizations had chartered buses on the North Macedonian side of the border to take them northward.

Refugees arrived on April 4 and set up tents in a field next the Diavata migrant camp close to Greece’s border with North Macedonia.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



