At Least 5 People, Including 2 Children, Shot at Family Gathering in Chicago

By TN / April 7, 2019

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least five people, including two children, were shot and wounded Saturday at a family gathering in Chicago, police and a fire official said.

The shooting occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the West Englewood neighborhood, police told NBC Chicago.

Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford said one of the children was shot in the chest and the other in the leg. Three other people were also shot and taken to hospitals, he said.

A witness to the aftermath of the shooting, Lamon Reccord, told NBC Chicago that “I can’t get it out of my head.”

“This boy, he was at least no older than 10 years old, and he was literally in front of my feet with a gunshot wound to his chest, and his mother was just putting pressure on him,” he said.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

