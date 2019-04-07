Duterte Threatens Beijing With ‘Suicide Missions’ Amid S China Sea Spat

Previously, the Philippine president has publicly admitted that China controls the disputed waters of the South China Sea and called for acceptance of this fact in order to avoid friction with Beijing. He has also admitted that a military confrontation with the Asian giant would be disastrous for the Philippines.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has warned Beijing against hostile activities aimed at Pag-asa island, where a Philippine military base is located, vowing to order “suicide missions” to retaliate against Chinese actions in a statement on 5 April.
“I will not plead or beg, but I am just telling you that lay off the Pag-asa because I have soldiers there. If you touch it, that’s another story. Then I will tell my soldiers ‘prepare for suicide missions'”, he said.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
At least 18 Wounded in Bomb Explosion in Southern Philippines, Officials Say
-
26 Firefighters Die Battling China Forest Fire
-
Survival Nuts Try to Survive Three Weeks in Malaysian Jungle Naked And Without Food
-
Bangladesh, Other Countries Brace for Possible Return of IS Fighters
-
Death Toll From Chemical Plant Blast in China Climbs to 64 People, 28 Missing