Smoke Haze Affects Songkran Tourism in the North

CHIANG MAI, April 5 (TNA) – The ongoing air pollution due to smoke haze has negative impacts on the tourism and economy of the North during the Songkran festival.
In Chiang Mai province this morning, fine dust was thicker than yesterday’s level because the number of local hot spots rose from 35 yesterday to 75 today. Consequently smog heavily shrouded the northern province.
Full story: tnamcot.com
TNA
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Toxic Smog Turns Thousands of Tourists Away From North
-
Eight migrant workers killed, two missing in Kanchanaburi road accident
-
Three killed when train hit pickup in Nakhon Sawan
-
Prachin Buri woman, 48, killed after rammed pickup crashes into her house
-
Schoolgirl killed, 25 injured in double-decker crash