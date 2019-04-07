Smoke Haze Affects Songkran Tourism in the North





CHIANG MAI, April 5 (TNA) – The ongoing air pollution due to smoke haze has negative impacts on the tourism and economy of the North during the Songkran festival.

In Chiang Mai province this morning, fine dust was thicker than yesterday’s level because the number of local hot spots rose from 35 yesterday to 75 today. Consequently smog heavily shrouded the northern province.

TNA

