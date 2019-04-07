39 test positive for drugs at conscription screening





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Thirty-nine of the 240 young men taking part in military conscription screening in Tha Sala district of this southern province have tested positive for drug use, with four men caught with containers of clean urine in their underwear.

Supongsawinai Chuyok, chief of Tha Sala district, said the tests were conducted on 240 men aged 21 years old who had reported for screening on Friday and Saturday at the district hall.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



