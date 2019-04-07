Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat

39 test positive for drugs at conscription screening

By TN / April 7, 2019

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: Thirty-nine of the 240 young men taking part in military conscription screening in Tha Sala district of this southern province have tested positive for drug use, with four men caught with containers of clean urine in their underwear.

Supongsawinai Chuyok, chief of Tha Sala district, said the tests were conducted on 240 men aged 21 years old who had reported for screening on Friday and Saturday at the district hall.

