6 Sentenced to Death for 2016 Market Bombing in Thailand’s Deep South

A court in Thailand’s Deep South has sentenced six men to death for their roles in an October 2016 bombing that killed a woman and injured 21 other people at a local night market, a legal aid group said Tuesday.

The bomb exploded near a noodle stall at the market in Muang, a district of insurgency-hit Pattani province, killing the 60-year-old woman. Children were among the injured.

A court in Pattani convicted and handed death sentences on Monday to six of 10 suspected insurgents in custody over the bombing, according to the Muslim Attorney Center Foundation, which provided the defendants with legal representation.

Sentenced to death were Ibroheng Yuso, Amree Lueyo, Santi Chantarakul, Ayub Polee, Isma-ae Tuyong, and Nironing Niday, the foundation said.

Three others – Abdulloh Haye-uma, Ruslan Waehayee and Masan Salae – saw their death sentences commuted to life in prison because they had provided information to investigators that led to the prosecutions. Another suspect, Hamit Jehma, was sentenced to 40 year.

“The bomber hid a … bomb at the noodle stall earlier and detonated it later,” Col. Pramote Prom-in, a spokesman for the regional branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), told reporters at the time of the blast.

“There were two suspects on a motorcycle parked in front of the noodle stall, pretending they were customers.”

Mariyam Ahmad

Pattani, Thailand

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.