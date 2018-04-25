iPhone killers’ death sentences commuted to life

The Appeal Court on Tuesday sentenced two men to life in prison, reducing the Criminal Court’s death penalty, for killing a man to steal his 26,000-baht iPhone in Lat Phrao district, Bangkok, early last year.

Kittikorn Wikaha, 27, of Sa Kaeo province, and Supatchai Charnsri, 26, of Uthai Thani province, were convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Wasin Luengjaem, 26, and theft of his iPhone 6 on Sukhonthasawat Road on the night of Jan 4 last year.

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS