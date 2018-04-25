Wednesday, April 25, 2018
iPhone killers’ death sentences commuted to life

Klong Prem Central prison in Bangkok
The Appeal Court on Tuesday sentenced two men to life in prison, reducing the Criminal Court’s death penalty, for killing a man to steal his 26,000-baht iPhone in Lat Phrao district, Bangkok, early last year.

Kittikorn Wikaha, 27, of Sa Kaeo province, and Supatchai Charnsri, 26, of Uthai Thani province, were convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of Wasin Luengjaem, 26, and theft of his iPhone 6 on Sukhonthasawat Road on the night of Jan 4 last year.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

