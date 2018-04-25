Mor Saeng’s herbal medicine proven ineffective in killing cancer cells

Mor Saeng’s herbal medicine cannot stoop cancerous cells from spreading although it help boost the quality of life of cancer patients, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Narong Apikulwanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Service announced today (April 24) the result of the laboratorial tests of the herbal medicine concocted by Mr Saengchai Haelerttrakul, alias Mor Saeng, with the cancerous cells of breast, liver, lung, intestine and stomach cancer.

By Thai PBS