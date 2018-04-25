Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Home > News > Mor Saeng’s herbal medicine proven ineffective in killing cancer cells

Mor Saeng’s herbal medicine proven ineffective in killing cancer cells

Doctors wearing surgical masks
TN News 0

Mor Saeng’s herbal medicine cannot stoop cancerous cells from spreading although it help boost the quality of life of cancer patients, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Narong Apikulwanich, deputy director-general of the Department of Medical Service announced today (April 24) the result of the laboratorial tests of the herbal medicine concocted by Mr Saengchai Haelerttrakul, alias Mor Saeng, with the cancerous cells of breast, liver, lung, intestine and stomach cancer.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

NYPD police car in New York

Police: 1 Killed, 3 Injured after Driver Strikes 4 in NYC

Breaking News

Transport Co to increase 2,000 trips for public transport during Songkran

Breaking News

TAT cancels Loy Krathong Festival as hotel and cruise businesses lose incomes

Leave a Reply