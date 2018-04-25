Ceremonies held nationwide to mark 413th anniversary of King Naresuan the Great’s passing

SA KAEO, 25th April 2018 (NNT) – Religious ceremonies were held in many provinces on Wednesday to commemorate the life and reign of King Naresuan the Great.

In Sa Kaeo province, the provincial governor, Pornpoth Penpas, and a group of local officials joined a religious ceremony organized in front of the King Naresuan the Great Monument to commemorate his death and honor his efforts to protect Thailand from foreign invaders.

