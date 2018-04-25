Wednesday, April 25, 2018
Home > News > Ceremonies held nationwide to mark 413th anniversary of King Naresuan the Great’s passing

Ceremonies held nationwide to mark 413th anniversary of King Naresuan the Great’s passing

King Naresuan statue, Ayuthaya
TN News 0

SA KAEO, 25th April 2018 (NNT) – Religious ceremonies were held in many provinces on Wednesday to commemorate the life and reign of King Naresuan the Great.

In Sa Kaeo province, the provincial governor, Pornpoth Penpas, and a group of local officials joined a religious ceremony organized in front of the King Naresuan the Great Monument to commemorate his death and honor his efforts to protect Thailand from foreign invaders.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Fittja mosque in Sweden

Swedish Feminists Headed for Parliament With ‘Completely Open Borders’ Rhetoric

Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

Visa wait for tourists could top 4 hours

Breaking News

Singapore Defence Minister pays courtesy visit to PM Prayut

Leave a Reply