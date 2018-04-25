Iran promises tough ramifications if nuclear deal abandoned

With US President Donald Trump threatening not to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal reached in 2015 to limit Iran’s nuclear development program, calling it the worst deal in history, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is threatening harsh ramifications if the JCPOA is not preserved in its present form, together with the sanctions relief that were part of the deal.

Trump says he won’t renew the deal unless it is renegotiated with more favorable terms for America. Presently, the Brits and French are coming to terms with the possibility of developing new sanctions against Iran over its missile testing program in an effort to placate Trump and preserve the deal.

By Frank Sellers

The Duran