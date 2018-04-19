Iran Replaces US Dollar with Euro for Official Reporting Currency

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The Iranian cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to replace the US dollar with euro in reporting foreign currency amounts.

During a meeting chaired by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Wednesday, the cabinet obliged all ministries, and governmental organizations and companies to use euro instead of US dollar as the main foreign currency in their statistical repots and financial data.

During the meeting, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) was also obliged to announce and manage the value of the Iranian rial against euro on a regular basis.

