Philippines: Duterte Takes Responsibility for Australian Nun’s Detention

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday took responsibility for the daylong detention of an Australian nun active in protest circles, saying foreigners had no right to interfere in domestic issues.

The Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday freed Sister Patricia Fox, 71, after holding her for a day. The nun, who belongs to the Sisters of Our Lady of Sion, was reportedly held for being an undesirable alien, but her colleagues said she was targeted for joining street protests against the government’s war on drugs.

“It was not the military who arrested this nun, the Catholic nun from Australia,” Duterte said in a speech at the turn-over ceremony for the military’s chain of command. “It was upon my orders implemented by the Bureau of Immigration. And I take full responsibility legal or otherwise for this incident.”

Duterte said Filipinos are entitled to criticize his government because “freedom of expression is unlimited.”

“You are a foreigner, who are you? You do not have the right to criticize us,” he said. “Do not insult us every time you open your mouth.”

He said Fox was released only because “was she was not caught while berating the government.”

Full story: BenarNews

Karl Romano

Manila

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.