Thursday, April 19, 2018
Facebook may be banned in Russia

Facebook flip flops
PanARMENIAN.Net – The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications of Russia (Roskomnadzor) may block Facebook in the country if the social network refuses to comply with the requirements of RF legislation. The announcement was made by the head of the Service, Aleksandr Zharov, during his interview with Izvestia.

“We will be conducting inspections till the end of 2018. There are several points which need to be completed including installation of databases of Russian citizens in the territory of the country, removal of all the restricted information in which case the deadline is coming up soon and maintenance of other laws. In case all of the mentioned points or at least one of those fails to be implemented or in case the country is not informed about the intentions of conducting such activities, then it is obvious that we will be having the option of blocking the network”, said Zharov.

Full story: panarmenian.net

PanARMENIAN Network

