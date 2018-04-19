German Police Raid Porsche, Audi Offices Over Alleged Emissions Fraud

The searches come just a month after police raided BMW’s headquarters in Munich and the company’s site in Austria.

Fraud suspicions in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal prompted German police to raid the headquarters of VW subsidiaries Porsche and Audi on Wednesday.

As the public prosecutor in Stuttgart announced in the morning, 33 prosecutors and 160 police officers searched a total of ten objects in Germany’s federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

