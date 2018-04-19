Eight procurers given heavy jail terms for forcing an underaged girl into prostitution

Eight men and women, including a police officer, were today (April 18) sentenced to heavy jailterms ranging from 8-50 years after they were found guilty by the Criminal Court of human trafficking and forced prostitution charges.

The eight defendants were accused of luring a 14-year-old Mae Hong Son girl from her parents and forcing her into prostitution and split the income from the sex trade among them. The alleged offences were committed between February 1-December 31, 2014.

By Thai PBS