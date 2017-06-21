Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Three politicians caught up in Nakhon Ratchasima underage prostitution scandal

Three Pak Chong-based local politicians, who were arrested for allegedly buying sexual services from underage prostitutes in Nakhon Ratchasima province, were transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Division (AHTD) head office in Bangkok for further questioning on Wednesday morning, said provincial police chief Pol Maj-General Supakorn Khamsingnok.

After Tuesday’s arrest of three unnamed politicians, police also arrested Pak Chong resort caretaker Winai Jaengploy, 56, reportedly a close aide to a retired military officer, on charges of raping underage girls.

Full story: The Nation

By Prasit Tangprasert
The Nation

