UDON THANI: — A 55 year old Australian man fleeing cops after a minor traffic accident hit and killed a 50 year old woman on a motorcycle in downtown Udon.

Her son and another boy who she had just picked up from school are gravely injured in hospital.

Police found Joel Mackerry (name transliterated from Thai script) sobbing behind the wheel of his Isuzu pick-up.

