Between 7-8 officials in Mae Hong Son province, including some police officers, are facing arrest for allegedly buying sex from underaged girls.

Pol Lt-Gen Poonsap Preasertsak, commissioner of Region 5 Provincial Police Bureau, said Sunday that he would ask Mae Hong Son provincial court to issue warrants for the arrest of between 7-8 people, including a police lieutenant-colonel, for allegedly buying sex from underaged girls.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters