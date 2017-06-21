Police chase ends with seizure of meth, heroin

NONG BUA LAM PHU – A man was arrested after a police chase and 20 kilogrammes of heroin and 30kg of crystal methamphetamine later seized in Muang district on Wednesday morning.

Pol Maj Gen Theekhachote Suwannakhom, regional commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said Narisarawut Khanseepho from Maha Sarakham province tried to flee and was arrested after his black Toyota Fortuner truck ran off the road and hit a wall in tambon Kudjik.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST