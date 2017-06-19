Monday, June 19, 2017
Safety measures at all train stations to be beefed up

Suvarnabhumi Airport Rail Link to Lat Krabang sign
Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisit has ordered a beef-up of safety measure at all stations of Airport Rail Link, subway and train stations following a fatal accident when a woman was killed when she fell into the rail track of Airport Rail Link on Monday morning.

He said that, from now on, there must be security guards at the platform of every train station to make sure that commuters are not allowed to venture too close to the platform kerb which barricade is not available at all stations.

By Thai PBS Reporters

