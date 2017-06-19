Monday, June 19, 2017
Home > News > Lao ‘drugs kingpin’ denies all charges

Lao ‘drugs kingpin’ denies all charges

Lamborghini Huracan
TN News 0

Accused Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha on Monday denied all charges in relation to the case in which he and accomplices allegedly smuggled 1.2 million methamphetamine, or ya ba, pills into Thailand in September last year.

He was speaking before the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, where the pre-trial examination of the case’s evidence was held. The 42-year-old drug suspect was brought from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he is being detained, to attend the process. Mr Xaysana is charged with colluding to import a Type-1 drug and possessing the drugs with intent to sell.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra to visit Mongolia during April 27-29

Foreign Affairs holds an event to celebrate 47 year of ASEAN

Government threatens to punish those who defame PM in social media

Leave a Reply