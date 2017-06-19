Lao ‘drugs kingpin’ denies all charges

Accused Lao drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha on Monday denied all charges in relation to the case in which he and accomplices allegedly smuggled 1.2 million methamphetamine, or ya ba, pills into Thailand in September last year.

He was speaking before the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, where the pre-trial examination of the case’s evidence was held. The 42-year-old drug suspect was brought from the Central Correctional Institution for Drug Addicts, where he is being detained, to attend the process. Mr Xaysana is charged with colluding to import a Type-1 drug and possessing the drugs with intent to sell.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS