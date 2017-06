The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission on Monday imposed an administrative fine of 250,000 baht on Amarin TV for airing improper content regarding the body dismembering case during the Toop Toh Khao programme.

NBTC deputy secretary-general Pakdee Manawet said that the regulator found the footage in question might endanger the good morale of the people and was sexually provocative.

