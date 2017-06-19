Monday, June 19, 2017
New round of heavy rainfall expected

Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 19th June 2017 (NNT) – All regions of the nation are at risk of heavy storms this week, with boats in the Andaman Sea told to be wary.

The Meteorological Department has advised that rains will increase over coming days with heavy storms likely in some areas of the northeast. Downpours are forecast through to June 25 but are expected to taper off after that period. Many regions will see rain, and at sea waves as high as two meters are expected in the Andaman Sea, now listed as a reason for caution among shipping.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Suwit Rattiwan,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN
