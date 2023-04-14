Famous French Motorbike Racer Injured After Motorbike Crash in Phuket









A famous French motorbike racer has sustained injuries after he collided his motorbike with a Russian rider.

Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Wednesday (April 12th) on Kamala – Surin Beach Road. They arrived at the scene to find two damaged motorbikes. The two injured people were identified as MR. E. T., French national, and MR. OLEG AFANASENKO, Russian national. MR. E. T. had broken his ankle.

Witnesses told The Phuket Express that the Russian motorbike rider had lost control at a curve, swerving into the other lane before the crash.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





