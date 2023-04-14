Famous French Motorbike Racer Injured After Motorbike Crash in Phuket

TN April 14, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин. CC BY 3.0.




A famous French motorbike racer has sustained injuries after he collided his motorbike with a Russian rider.

Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Wednesday (April 12th) on Kamala – Surin Beach Road. They arrived at the scene to find two damaged motorbikes. The two injured people were identified as MR. E. T., French national, and MR. OLEG AFANASENKO, Russian national. MR. E. T. had broken his ankle.

Witnesses told The Phuket Express that the Russian motorbike rider had lost control at a curve, swerving into the other lane before the crash.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
Patong Beach in Phuket at night.

Phuket Authorities Inspect Ship Turned Into Entertainment Venue

TN April 11, 2023 0
Rooms at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives

TN April 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

TN April 16, 2023 0
Thai Mango sticy rice dessert

TAT and Eat Thai Organize Floating Food Festival in Bangkok

TN April 15, 2023 0
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

TN April 15, 2023 0
Subaru Japanese police car

Japanese Prime Minister evacuated after explosion at meeting

TN April 15, 2023 0