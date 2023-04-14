Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives

Traffic on Mittraphap Road, also known as Highway 2, through Sikhio district in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Photo มะเดื่อ แสลงหลวง.









Road accidents during the Songkran long holiday have claimed 114 lives and injured 1,064 people nationwide, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Road safety tightened after Songkran travel kills 63 in 2 days

Road accidents during the Songkran long holiday have claimed 114 lives and injured 1,064 people nationwide, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





