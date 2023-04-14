Songkran road accidents claim 114 lives
Road accidents during the Songkran long holiday have claimed 114 lives and injured 1,064 people nationwide, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
Road safety tightened after Songkran travel kills 63 in 2 days
