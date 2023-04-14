Pattaya Motorcycle Taxi Rider Who Allegedly Threatened Passenger With a Knife Over 40 Baht Arrested

TN April 14, 2023 0
Motorcycle taxi driver in Bangkok

Motorbike taxi driver in Bangkok. Photo: Igor Ovsyannykov / Pixabay.




Pattaya Police yesterday arrested a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly threatened foreign passengers with a knife over a fare disagreement.

Motorbike taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight behind Pattaya school

Around early evening yesterday, April 13th, police officers were notified of a man who appeared to be waving a knife at foreign tourists on Pattaya Second Road near Soi 6/1.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

TN April 16, 2023 0
Police Patrol in Pattaya.

Five Chinese Nationals Arrested in Pattaya for Illegally Working and Overstay

TN April 12, 2023 0
Ferry in Koh Larn, Pattaya

Koh Lan Faces Water Shortage as Daily Tourist Arrivals Surge

TN April 12, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach, Chonburi

Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested

TN April 16, 2023 0
Thai Mango sticy rice dessert

TAT and Eat Thai Organize Floating Food Festival in Bangkok

TN April 15, 2023 0
Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

TN April 15, 2023 0
Subaru Japanese police car

Japanese Prime Minister evacuated after explosion at meeting

TN April 15, 2023 0