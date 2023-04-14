Pattaya Motorcycle Taxi Rider Who Allegedly Threatened Passenger With a Knife Over 40 Baht Arrested
Pattaya Police yesterday arrested a Thai motorcycle taxi rider who allegedly threatened foreign passengers with a knife over a fare disagreement.
Motorbike taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight behind Pattaya school
Around early evening yesterday, April 13th, police officers were notified of a man who appeared to be waving a knife at foreign tourists on Pattaya Second Road near Soi 6/1.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.