American executive arrested in Bangkok for multimillion-dollar fraud









Police arrested a German-American executive of a transport company in the United States allegedly for taking part in embezzlement worth millions of dollars in the US before fleeing to Thailand.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Thesakhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said on Friday that the foreigner was arrested at a condominium building on Lat Phrao 10 Road in Chatuchak district on Thursday for alleged embezzlement and money-laundering with other suspects. He identified the man only as Lars.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

