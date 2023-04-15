Chiang Rai had the most hotspots on Friday: GISTDA









Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai had the highest number of hotspots on Friday, with 206, while PM2.5 levels in 40 provinces, mostly in northern and north-eastern provinces, exceed Thailand’s 50-micron safety level today (Saturday).

Forest Fires Start Up Again in Nakhon Nayok Province

Yesterday, the Suomi NPP satellite of the Geo-Informatics Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) detected 6,999 hotspots in Myanmar, 2,618 in Laos, 1,096 in Thailand, 133 in Cambodia, 98 in Vietnam and 45 in Malaysia.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





