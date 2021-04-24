April 24, 2021

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK (NNT) – The online system for foreigners to submit their 90-day reports and for landlords to report the presence of foreign tenants is up and running again after being out of action for several months.

Immigration Bureau deputy commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said online reporting is an essential channel to help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

