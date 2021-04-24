Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices

Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – The online system for foreigners to submit their 90-day reports and for landlords to report the presence of foreign tenants is up and running again after being out of action for several months.
Immigration Bureau deputy commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said online reporting is an essential channel to help reduce overcrowding at immigration offices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Subhabhong Rarueysong,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand