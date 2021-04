From tomorrow, until May 2nd, all shopping malls and department stores, with the exception of super markets, hyper markets, in Bangkok and 17 other provinces declared as Red zones, will only be open from 11am to 8pm.

Food outlets within department store can open until 9pm, and convenience stores can open from 5am to 10pm.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

