Robbery Incident Against Kuwaiti Tourists at Pattaya Turns Out to Be Bad Prank
A male foreigner was seen in a viral video clip flaunting a gun at a group of Kuwaiti tourists and allegedly robbing them at a famous viewpoint in Pattaya on August 2nd. However, it later turned out that the whole harrowing incident was just a bad “prank” orchestrated by the Kuwaiti tourists themselves, according to the Pattaya police.
Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya
In a 1.39-minute-long video recording, a man who appeared to be in his 20s to 30s and of foreign descent was seen. He was dressed in a black shirt, dark trousers, and stood at approximately 170 centimeters tall. The man held a pistol and ordered to line up and sit down a group of more than 10 foreign tourists, who bore a resemblance to Middle Eastern men. The man seemed to be threatening the tourists with his weapon.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.