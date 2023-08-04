Robbery Incident Against Kuwaiti Tourists at Pattaya Turns Out to Be Bad Prank

TN August 4, 2023 0
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya. Photo: Joseph Hunkins / flickr.




A male foreigner was seen in a viral video clip flaunting a gun at a group of Kuwaiti tourists and allegedly robbing them at a famous viewpoint in Pattaya on August 2nd. However, it later turned out that the whole harrowing incident was just a bad “prank” orchestrated by the Kuwaiti tourists themselves, according to the Pattaya police.

Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

In a 1.39-minute-long video recording, a man who appeared to be in his 20s to 30s and of foreign descent was seen. He was dressed in a black shirt, dark trousers, and stood at approximately 170 centimeters tall. The man held a pistol and ordered to line up and sit down a group of more than 10 foreign tourists, who bore a resemblance to Middle Eastern men. The man seemed to be threatening the tourists with his weapon.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wong Amat beach, Pattaya with city skyline

Transgenders Assault Saudi Arabian and Palestinian Tourists On Pattaya Beach

TN August 3, 2023 0
Clouds over Pattaya

Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0
The popular Walking Street in Pattaya

Foreign Tourist Dies Due to Suspected Heart Attack on Walking Street in Pattaya

TN August 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thaksin Shinawatra in Venice, Italy.

Thaksin Shinawatra scraps plan to return next week

TN August 4, 2023 0
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Tourism Authority of Thailand holds Thailand Tourism Festival 2023

TN August 4, 2023 0
Railway level crossings without barriers

Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people

TN August 4, 2023 0
Thai Tourist Police Sign in Pattaya

Robbery Incident Against Kuwaiti Tourists at Pattaya Turns Out to Be Bad Prank

TN August 4, 2023 0
A pickup truck driving on a road in Wichit, Phuket

Phuket Police Get Into a Car Chase with a Nigerian Man on a Four Year Overstay, Seize Cocaine From His Home

TN August 4, 2023 0