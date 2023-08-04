Train hits pickup truck in Chachoengsao killing 8 people









Eight people were killed and three others injured in an accident involving a freight train and a pickup truck, at a railway crossing in Mueang district of Chachoengsao province, early this morning (Friday).

Wat Sothon Wararam Woraviharn in Chachoengsao

The driver of the truck, who survived, told Chachoengsao police that he was taking workers from Bangkok’s Ladkrabang district to a fish farm in Mueang district of Chachoengsao.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

