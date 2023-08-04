Tourism Authority of Thailand holds Thailand Tourism Festival 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 to boost the economy through domestic tourism activities. The festival is expected to generate a cash flow of up to 100 million baht.

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 opened yesterday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event will go on until 6 August. It highlights innovation, creativity, and soft power assets, as well as showcases the unique identities of Thailand’s 5 regions, with sustainable development and modern culture being the key aspects.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





