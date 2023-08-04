Tourism Authority of Thailand holds Thailand Tourism Festival 2023

TN August 4, 2023 0
Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok

Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. Photo: Hdamm.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is hosting Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 to boost the economy through domestic tourism activities. The festival is expected to generate a cash flow of up to 100 million baht.

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

Thailand Tourism Festival 2023 opened yesterday at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event will go on until 6 August. It highlights innovation, creativity, and soft power assets, as well as showcases the unique identities of Thailand’s 5 regions, with sustainable development and modern culture being the key aspects.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand



