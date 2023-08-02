Foreign man seen holding tourists at gunpoint in Pattaya









PATTAYA: Police are hunting a man seen on video threatening a group of foreign tourists with a gun at a viewpoint on a local hill.

The 99-second video showed the gunman was of foreign appearance, aged 20-30 years and about 170 centimetres tall. He threatened about 20 men of Middle-eastern appearance, ordering them to sit down next to each other, at the Sor Thor Ro 5 hill viewpoint.

