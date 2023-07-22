Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members









The Pattaya police arrested the leader of the so-called “Outlaws” gang, along with several other foreign members in connection with the alleged murderer of Hans Peter Mack.

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn held a press conference Friday afternoon, July 21st, 2023, to declare a successful crackdown on what he called the transnational criminal gang dubbed “Outlaws” in Pattaya, Chonburi province.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

