Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty









Top police investigating the murder of Hans Peter Mack, a 62-year-old German businessman in Pattaya, have confirmed that at least one suspect, the alleged ringleader Olaf Brinkmann, 52, a German ex-pat, faces the possible death penalty for his alleged actions.

Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

Deputy National Police Chief Lt. General Surachate Hakparn, who personally took over the case at the behest of the family of the victim, confirmed that Brinkmann will be charged with premeditated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

