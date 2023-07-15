Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Top police investigating the murder of Hans Peter Mack, a 62-year-old German businessman in Pattaya, have confirmed that at least one suspect, the alleged ringleader Olaf Brinkmann, 52, a German ex-pat, faces the possible death penalty for his alleged actions.

Thai Police Oppose Bail for Suspects in Murder of German Businessman

Deputy National Police Chief Lt. General Surachate Hakparn, who personally took over the case at the behest of the family of the victim, confirmed that Brinkmann will be charged with premeditated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

TN July 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
Phuket Heroines Monument

Pickup Truck Crashes into Heroine Monument in Phuket

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

TN July 15, 2023 0