Intoxicated Russian Man Damaging Multiple Cars Stopped by Phuket Police Using Tasers

TN July 22, 2023 0
Phuket street

Cars on Phuket street. Photo: Pixabay.




An intoxicated Russian man was stopped by Phuket police with a taser (electric gun) after he was found to be damaging multiple cars in Wichit.

Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

The Wichit Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified from local residents that there was a foreign man damaging cars in front of a condominium near a department store in Wichit on Friday afternoon (July 21st).

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Foreign Tourist Allegedly Steals Cannabis Buds from Phuket Shop

TN July 20, 2023 0
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Jordanian Man Arrested in Phuket for Working Illegally as a Barber

TN July 20, 2023 0
Phuket town street

Russian Women Arrested in Phuket for Allegedly Providing Salon and Nail Services

TN July 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Suspected illegal Line group firearm traders arrested

TN July 22, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Pattaya police probe suspected love-triangle murder

TN July 22, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

TN July 22, 2023 0
Phuket street

Intoxicated Russian Man Damaging Multiple Cars Stopped by Phuket Police Using Tasers

TN July 22, 2023 0
Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa, Cheek to Cheek Tour at London Royal Albert Hall, 8 June 2015.

Legendary singer and 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett, dies at 96

TN July 21, 2023 0