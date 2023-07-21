Legendary singer and 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett, dies at 96

Tony Bennett released more than 70 albums, which led him to win 19 Grammy Awards.









Legendary singer and songwriter Tony Bennett who had an eight-decade music career and achieved fame with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” died Friday at age 96, according to his publicist, Sylvia Weiner.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016, but continued to perform and record until 2021.

His last performance was in August 2021, when he appeared alongside Lady Gaga -with whom he released two albums- at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in a show titled One Last Time.

Columbia Records, signed Bennett in 1950 and the singer achieved stardom in 1962 with the release of his song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”

Frank Sinatra described Tony Bennett as “the world’s greatest folk singer.”

Bennett also made his mark in film, debuting on the big screen in 1966 with “The Oscar” and in 1999 he played himself in the 1999 comedy “Analyze This”, which starred Robert De Niro and Billy Crystal.

He played again a version of himself, but this time animated, in The Simpsons.

Despite not having stopped singing since the 50s, Bennett used to say that he had never worked a day in his life, because he loved acting and singing.

