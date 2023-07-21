Move Forward Lets Pheu Thai Take the Lead in Forming New Government
BANGKOK, July 21 (TNA) The Move Forward Party has announced to hand over the leading role to Pheu Thai Party which came second in the election to form a new government.
Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat
MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon on Friday said the election –winning MFP has decided to step back and let Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a government.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
