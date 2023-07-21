Move Forward Lets Pheu Thai Take the Lead in Forming New Government

TN July 21, 2023 0
Flag of the Pheu Thai Party.

Flag of the Pheu Thai Party. Image: ชาวไทย.




BANGKOK, July 21 (TNA) The Move Forward Party has announced to hand over the leading role to Pheu Thai Party which came second in the election to form a new government.

Move Forward party issues statement following suspension of Pita Limjaroenrat

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon on Friday said the election –winning MFP has decided to step back and let Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a government.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa, Cheek to Cheek Tour at London Royal Albert Hall, 8 June 2015.

Legendary singer and 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett, dies at 96

TN July 21, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

Thai private sector expects new government to be in place by September

TN July 21, 2023 0
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand Welcomes 15 Million Foreign Visitors in 7 Months

TN July 21, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa, Cheek to Cheek Tour at London Royal Albert Hall, 8 June 2015.

Legendary singer and 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett, dies at 96

TN July 21, 2023 0
Flag of the Pheu Thai Party.

Move Forward Lets Pheu Thai Take the Lead in Forming New Government

TN July 21, 2023 0
Goverment House Building in Bangkok.

Thai private sector expects new government to be in place by September

TN July 21, 2023 0
Arrivals Level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan

Thailand Welcomes 15 Million Foreign Visitors in 7 Months

TN July 21, 2023 0
Thai Police Isuzu NKR prisoner transport truck

Inmates recaptured hours after breaking out of jail in Kanchanaburi

TN July 21, 2023 0