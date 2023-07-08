Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket. Photo: Kirandeep Singh Walia / Pexels.









An unidentified foreign man climbed Phuket’s most famous temple this evening. He was threatening to jump from a pagoda for several hours and finally jumped after trying to fight rescuers atop the temple.

The Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 5:20 P.M. on Friday (July 7th) at the Chalong Temple (Chaithararam Temple) in Chalong which is the most famous temple in Phuket.

Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived at a pagoda inside the temple to find the male foreigner on top of the pagoda which is about six stories high off the ground.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

