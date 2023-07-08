Russian Man Climbs Famous Chalong Temple and Jumps

Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket.

Wat Chaithararam also known as Wat Chalong in Chalong Subdistrict, Phuket. Photo: Kirandeep Singh Walia / Pexels.




An unidentified foreign man climbed Phuket’s most famous temple this evening. He was threatening to jump from a pagoda for several hours and finally jumped after trying to fight rescuers atop the temple.

Russian Man Arrested in Koh Pha-Ngan For 993 Days of Overstaying

The Chalong Police were notified of the incident at 5:20 P.M. on Friday (July 7th) at the Chalong Temple (Chaithararam Temple) in Chalong which is the most famous temple in Phuket.

Police, rescue workers, and the Phuket Express arrived at a pagoda inside the temple to find the male foreigner on top of the pagoda which is about six stories high off the ground.

