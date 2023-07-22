Pattaya police probe suspected love-triangle murder

TN July 22, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Aerial view of Pattaya. Photo: Rawpixel.




CHON BURI: Pattaya police have arrested a former football referee who allegedly stabbed a local guesthouse owner to death and then attempted suicide on Saturday.

Jealous wife arrested for love-triangle murder

Authorities and rescue workers rushed to Jomtien Beach Road in Bang Lamung district and found 57-year-old Sunthorn Porjai, a physical trainer and ex-Thai Football League referee, in a delirious state and covered in blood from an open wound on his neck.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

TN July 22, 2023 0
Pattaya seawall

Pattaya Police Step Up Beach Patrols to Prevent Violence, Arrest Eight Teens

TN July 21, 2023 0
Pattaya Beach at night

Violent Teenagers in Pattaya Attack Rivals with Guns and Explosives, Two Injured

TN July 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Suspected illegal Line group firearm traders arrested

TN July 22, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pattaya beach road

Pattaya police probe suspected love-triangle murder

TN July 22, 2023 0
Tourist Police car in Pattaya.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

TN July 22, 2023 0
Phuket street

Intoxicated Russian Man Damaging Multiple Cars Stopped by Phuket Police Using Tasers

TN July 22, 2023 0
Tony Bennett & Lady GaGa, Cheek to Cheek Tour at London Royal Albert Hall, 8 June 2015.

Legendary singer and 19-time Grammy winner Tony Bennett, dies at 96

TN July 21, 2023 0