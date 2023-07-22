Pattaya police probe suspected love-triangle murder
CHON BURI: Pattaya police have arrested a former football referee who allegedly stabbed a local guesthouse owner to death and then attempted suicide on Saturday.
Jealous wife arrested for love-triangle murder
Authorities and rescue workers rushed to Jomtien Beach Road in Bang Lamung district and found 57-year-old Sunthorn Porjai, a physical trainer and ex-Thai Football League referee, in a delirious state and covered in blood from an open wound on his neck.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
