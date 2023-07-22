Suspected illegal Line group firearm traders arrested

TN July 22, 2023 0
Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo

Isuzu D-Max belonging to the Aranyaprathet Provincial Police, Sa Kaeo. Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have arrested three suspected unlicensed gun traders and seized two handguns, along with more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, in raids on three locations in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

Online Gun Trader Arrested in Chiang Mai

According to a CCIB source, the police launched an investigation in May after a company, named “Kotesiang V7”, offered unlicensed and home-made pistols and ammunition for sale via its Line group, which has about 300 members.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

