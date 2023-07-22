Suspected illegal Line group firearm traders arrested









Police from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) have arrested three suspected unlicensed gun traders and seized two handguns, along with more than 30,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, in raids on three locations in Bangkok, Pathum Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat provinces.

Online Gun Trader Arrested in Chiang Mai

According to a CCIB source, the police launched an investigation in May after a company, named “Kotesiang V7”, offered unlicensed and home-made pistols and ammunition for sale via its Line group, which has about 300 members.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





